Tom Foster Assumes COO Role at Amentum Nuclear Unit; John Vollmer Quoted

TYSONS CORNER, VA, March 13, 2020 — Tom Foster, former president and project manager at Savannah River Remediation, has taken a new role as chief operating officer of Amentum’s nuclear and environment strategic business, GovCon Wire reported Feb. 27 .

The 35-year industry veteran will provide oversight for Amentum's operations to help the Department of Energy manage radioactive waste at various domestic and international sites, Amentum said Feb. 26 .

Foster most recently led Savannah River Remediation, an Amentum-led venture that operates liquid waste facilities at the DOE's Savannah River Site. He previously worked as chief decommissioning officer at the Sellafield nuclear site and director of remediation for the Hanford River Corridor project in Washington.

“Tom has an excellent domestic and international reputation in the nuclear and waste management business,” said John Vollmer , CEO at Amentum and a 2020 Wash100 winner .

Vollmer added that Foster's accomplishments "indicate his exceptional pedigree for this important role in our company."