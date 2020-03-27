Tom Keane: Microsoft Azure Gov’t Secret Gets New Certifications

Microsoft has attained a new Department of Defense provisional authorization for a government-tailored platform designed to secure classified information.

Tom Keane, corporate vice president of Microsoft Azure Global, wrote in a blog posted Thursday that the company’s Azure Government Secret now officially complies with standards for DoD Impact Level 6 and Intelligence Community Directive 503 and 705.

Azure Government Secret allows users to securely access private files with high bandwidth. The platform offers dedicated regions and over 35 services to defense, intelligence and secret-oriented government partner customers.

Users may connect to the platform either natively via direct classified networks or via an ExpressRoute private connection.

The newly granted approvals follow a previous 90-day IL-6 accreditation given to Microsoft Azure in December.

Microsoft also pursues continued investments in support of its government customers.