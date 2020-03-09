UiPath, Air Force Demo Robotic Process Automation Tech at Hanscom AFB

UiPath and the U.S. Air Force conducted tests for a robotic process automation approach during a demonstration at the Hanscom Air Force Base in Massachusetts.

The work-order processing speeds for asset accountability and telephone service requests grew by 75 percent and achieved an accuracy rate of 100 percent during the tests, the Air Force said Sunday .

The RPA approach fields bots to learn behaviors from end-users and apply algorithms to achieve various tasks. USAF aims to optimize the workforce’s efficiency and productivity through the employment of RPA technologies.

Joel Cherkis, vice president of product management for the private sector at UiPath, said users may input specific work shifts into the bots in a similar manner to human employees.

He added the service branch currently deploys bots for human resources, accounting, finance and law enforcement operations.