Unisys Tests Cybersecurity Offering in Recent Contest

Unisys held a $10K top prize contest to assess the security capabilities of a certain cybersecurity product against hackers, with no winner named.

The company said Monday it challenged participants to capture data and credentials defended by its Stealth offering in a ‘Capture the Flag’ contest.

"I have been doing CTF events for 12 years, and this is one CTF that has stumped me from the very beginning," said Nicholas Frangia, a contest participant.

Unisys decided to donate the $10K prize money to Women in Cybersecurity, an organization that aims to foster female involvement in the cybersecurity industry.

The funds will support the organization’s Veterans Assistance Program that aims to fortify the cybersecurity careers of female veterans via discounted memberships, fellowships, apprenticeships and training programs.