U.S. Navy Awards Jacobs $419M Contract to Provide Intelligent Asset Management for Naval Facilities Engineering Command; Steve Arnette Quoted

Jacobs has received a potential eight-year, $418.9M contract by the U.S. Naval Facilities Engineering Command Atlantic for base operating support services at naval installations, the company announced on Thursday . The contract terms include a 12-month base period and seven, 12-month option periods.

“We will deploy agile technical and management approaches across all elements of the WSBOS enterprise while making safety a priority in all that we do,” said Steve Arnette, senior vice president at Jacobs’ critical mission solutions division.

With Jacobs’ depth of capabilities around Intelligent Asset Management through reliability-centered maintenance programs, the company will provide enhanced operations and maintenance expertise to increase infrastructure reliability and availability at the various locations throughout the Commander, Navy Region Northwest.

Services performed include the areas of fire and emergency, facility management, facility investment, facility investment for the Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, pavement clearance, utilities wastewater, base support vehicles and equipment, environmental and other services.

Located in Jefferson and Kitsap counties in Washington, referred to as West Sound, Jabobs will begin work in April 2020.

Jacobs has worked closely with the U.S. Navy throughout the year, earning positions on a variety of multi-million dollar contracts. In April, six companies won spots on a potential five-year, $975M contract to support U.S. Navy contingency construction projects worldwide.

Contractors can compete for firm-fixed-price or cost-plus-award-fee task orders to provide engineering, construction and design/build construction services in response to “urgent” situations such as humanitarian missions, conflict and natural disasters.

Work may include emergency response readiness efforts, military exercise activities and operational services for a material liaison office to support the Naval Construction Force.

Naval Facilities Engineering Command received seven proposals for the contract via a competitive procurement on the FedBizOpps and Navy Electronic Commerce Online portals. The service branch will provide $150K to each winning contractor at the time of award.

