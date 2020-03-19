USAF Helicopters Field Leonardo-Made Infrared Missile Defense Systems

The U.S. Air Force has deployed Leonardo DRS -made systems designed to protect aircraft from infrared missiles.

The company said Wednesday its first batch of Distributed Aperture Infrared Countermeasure systems entered deployment with HH-60G helicopters.

The aircraft used the DAIRCM platforms for a joint urgent operational needs statement, an effort to track and address combatant command requirements.

Leonardo DRS equips these helicopters with DAIRCM under a contract with Air Force Materiel Command. The protection system uses technology and expertise from the company’s business divisions.