USAF Seeks Industry Info for Big Data Platform Dev’t

The U.S. Air Force has posted a request for information on the development of an integrated big data platform designed to support USAF operations.

USAF said Thursday in a SAM notice it needs an interoperable platform that can assist in the service branch’s operations via integration with other technologies and relevant data.

The sought platform must address USAF’s needs to gather and process data and store captured data packets.

The service branch may award a potential multiyear contract for the effort, through which the recipient will use security-focused Agile development methods, open-source technologies and industry best practices.

The potential contractor will also provide a range of support services such as rapid risk reduction prototyping, partner coordination, training, sustainment and inclusion of USAF and U.S. Cyber Command needs.

Interested parties may submit responses through April 2.