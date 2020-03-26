Valiant Gets $60M Modification to Continue Cubic’s Army Support Work

Valiant Global Defense Services has secured a three-year, $60M contract modification to continue mission support services at Fort Polk.
The company performs these services to support the base’s Joint Readiness Training Center, the Department of Defense said Wednesday.
Work will take place in Louisiana through March 26, 2023. The Army immediately obligated the award’s full amount in fiscal 2020 funds allotted for operations and maintenance activities.
The service branch awarded the modification’s original contract in 2017 to Cubic Global Defense, now part of Valiant.