Wilson Perumal & Company Gets Assessment, Advisory Services Contract for Army Materiel Command

Management and strategy consulting services provider Wilson Perumal & Company has landed a contract of an undisclosed sum to carry out assessment and advisory services for the U.S. Army Materiel Command.

The company said Tuesday it will help the command’s leaders evaluate the Army’s enterprise resource planning tools and provide advice on investment decisions, technology design and operations.

Dean Hamilton, partner and chief technology officer at WP&C, said the company will employ various approaches such as machine learning and cloud computing to assist AMC in building an ERP modernization strategy and mitigate potential risks.

“Our goal is to help AMC use its next-generation ERP systems to create greater business efficiencies, improve readiness and force stability, and deliver rapid, continuous capability improvements to the warfighter,” added Hamilton.

WP&C will participate at the Association of the U.S. Army’s Global Force Symposium & Exposition as one of the event’s sponsors.