Woolpert Exec Jeff Lovin Appointed President of American Photogrammetry Society

Jeff Lovin, a senior vice president and market director at Woolpert , has been appointed president at the American Society for Photogrammetry and Remote Sensing.

Lovin started his career at Woolpert in 1986 and held various leadership posts including the roles of vice president and director of geospatial services, the company said Wednesday .

Prior to his appointment, Lovin served at the Association for Unmanned Vehicle Systems’ board for three years and led the Coalition of Geospatial Organizations as chair. He also assumed the role of president at the Management Association for Private Photogrammetric Surveyors.

“There is so much history with the organization and if I look at the list of past presidents, it is quite humbling and an honor to join that list,” said Lovin.

Lovin was accredited by ASPRS as a photogrammetrist in 2003.