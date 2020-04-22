Abaco Systems, Amergint Partner to Support Defense EW Customers

Abaco Systems and Amergint Technologies have agreed to collaborate on an electronic warfare technology that will allow warfighters to communicate with reduced complexity and fielding requirements.

Abaco said Tuesday its VP430 RFSoC ruggedized processing board will work with Amergint’s Softlink data architecture to produce a communications technology with less signal chain complexity.

VP430 requires less power to generate processing throughput, and Softlink accelerates the development and implementation of software.

Peter Thompson, vice president of product management at Abaco Systems, said the partnership aims to reduce time consumption, costs and program risk for EW customers.