Accenture Subsidiary Gets $96M VA IT Modernization Support Order; Shawn Roman Quoted

Accenture's federal arm has won a potential five-year, $96 million task order to help update the Department of Veterans Affairs' enterprise service management process and information technology systems.

Under the contract, Accenture Federal Services and the VA Service Management Office seek to transform how VA employees complete assignments and how veterans engage with the department to access services, the company said Tuesday.

Shawn Roman, a managing director and VA client account lead at AFS, said the company aims to help the department modernize service management tools to elevate user experience and the business value of services.

“We will use human-centered design thinking methods to put the veteran, clinician and VA employees at the center of how services are designed and created,” Roman added.

AFS will help automate workflows as well as implement applied intelligence and machine learning platforms to allow the department's workforce to focus on more complex functions that serve veterans.

SMO will also work with the company in efforts to increase visibility into VA IT assets that support mission-critical services. AFS seeks to help the agency identify security and operational issues, respond to incidents faster and increase service availability.

AFS intends to use ServiceNow as the main platform to facilitate business process automation and service transformation efforts at the department. The VA Central Office, Veterans Health Administration, Veterans Benefits Administration and National Cemetery Administration will adopt the cloud-based technology to optimize service experience across multiple stakeholder groups.

In addition, the SMO will leverage ServiceNow to implement self-service password reset tools designed to secure personnel access and reduce disruption to VA business operations during the coronavirus pandemic.

The office also seeks to address COVID-19 repercussions by using new technology to monitor both mobile network equipment for clinicians to increase connectivity and the distribution of additional laptops to teleworkers.