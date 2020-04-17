Affigent, Akima Subsidiary, Integrates Oracle Cloud Services to GSA Schedule 70; Carol Rivetti, Randy Zewe Quoted

Akima has announced that its subsidiary, Affigent, has integrated Oracle Cloud Software-as-a-Service and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure services to its General Services Administration MAS Contract under SIN 518210C, the company announced on Friday .

“The addition of Oracle Cloud services to our GSA schedule enhances the agility required to meet our customers’ needs—not only from a technology standpoint, but also through streamlined procurement,” said Carol Rivetti, president of Affigent.

The expansion of Affigent’s GSA schedule (GS-35F-0509S) will ensure that government agencies have direct access to Oracle hardware and cloud services at the best value. Under the GSA Schedules Program, GSA will establish long-term government-wide pre-competed contracts with commercial firms.

GSA Schedule will provide access to over 11 million commercial products and services at volume discount pricing. Affigent will provide products and associated services, training and maintenance. Oracle’s FedRAMP-compliant cloud services span across SaaS, and Iaa. The services will simplify government agencies’ digital transformation of legacy mission systems securely, efficiently and effectively.

“As an Oracle partner for more than 10 years, we are proud to have helped hundreds of agencies across the federal government and the Department of Defense implement enterprise-class, reliable cloud and database solutions,” added Rivetti.

As one of the leading small business partners with over 300 Oracle technical and sales certifications, Affigent will continue to accelerate innovation while reducing complexity for its customers.

“From building the next generation of government services to improving command decision-making, we are committed to helping agencies protect their existing investments while continuously improving. Having an experienced partner like Affigent to help facilitate this mission is critical to our success,” said Randy Zewe, vice president of Federal Channels at Oracle.

