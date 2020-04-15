AI.Reverie Gets Addtl Financing to Support Machine Learning Tech Dev’t

Synthetic data technology maker AI. Reverie has received $5.6M in equity funding to support upcoming efforts such as portfolio expansion, talent acquisition and technology assessments.

AI. Reverie said Tuesday that the Vulcan Capital -led financing round included investments from In-Q-Tel , Compound, SGInnovate, Resolute Ventures, Triphammer Ventures and TechNexus.

The recent investment brings AI. Reverie’s funding to over $10M. YB Choi, a partner at Vulcan Capital, also joined AI Reverie’s board of directors as part of the move.

Daeil Kim, co-founder and CEO of AI. Reverie, said the company is “ready to grow” its synthetic data portfolio after conducting several projects with its broad clientele.

Headquartered in New York, AI. Reverie offers algorithm-training and simulation technologies based on machine learning and gaming concepts.

The company’s synthetic image and video data offerings have been used in a range of applications including smart cities, weapons detection, cashless transactions, agriculture, retail and defense.