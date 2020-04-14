Amentum Secures Spot on $6.4B IDIQ Contract to Provide Logistics, Design, Base Operating Services; John Vollmer Quoted

The Air Force has awarded Amentum a spot on a potential seven-year, $6.4B indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract to provide logistics, design engineering and base operating services under the Air Force Contract Augmentation Program V contract vehicle, the company announced on Tuesday .

“AFCAP V will allow the government to draw upon the resources and expertise of the private sector to provide a full range of base operations, life support and logistics capabilities supporting the military’s needs on an as-required basis,” said Dr. Karl Spinnenweber, general manager of Amentum’s Mission Readiness Group.

Amentum will compete for task orders related to contingency planning, the training and equipping of forces, emergency construction, humanitarian support, logistics and services related to overseas contingencies or urgent disaster requirements.

Amentum and its legacy companies have previously provided mission-critical support under the predecessor AFCAP contract vehicles.

“Amentum is pleased to be included among the AFCAP V selectees whose capabilities will allow our armed forces to respond to requirements around the globe in minimal time,” said Spinnenweber.

In addition to Amentum’s IDIQ contract with the Air Force, the company has also secured multiple contracts with other service branches. In Jan. 2020 , the Amentum received a potential five-year, $87 million contract from the Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division.

Amentum will engineer weapons, warfare and weapon control systems intended for military surface ships and submarines. The company will also provide systems engineering support for the Aegis Combat System and the Ship Self-Defense System as well as guided-missile destroyers, frigates and cutters.

John Vollmer , CEO of Amentum and a 2020 Wash100 winner, said the company applies its experience along with software and engineering tools to help military customers address fleet challenges.

