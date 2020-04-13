Andy Green: HII Can Offer Comprehensive Autonomous Underwater Tech Suite Post-Hydroid Acquisition

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 13, 2020 — Andy Green , president of Huntington Ingalls Industries' (NYSE: HII) technical solutions division, said the acquisition of marine robot developer Hydroid complements HII's unmanned underwater technology portfolio, ExecutiveBiz reported March 27 .

“Combined, we can now offer a comprehensive suite of autonomous underwater vehicle systems that address our customers’ needs," Green, a 2020 Wash100 winner, said in a statement released March 26.

The military shipbuiding company also partnered with Hydroid's former parent organization, Kongsberg Maritime , to market naval and maritime platforms and services to the government sector.

Hydroid will operate under HII Technical Solutions' unmanned systems group, led by Duane Fotheringham. The unit offers the Orca vehicle that was developed with Boeing (NYSE: BA) and the Proteus dual-mode submersible platform.