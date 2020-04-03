Aptive Secures Spot on $1B IDIQ Contract to Provide Healthcare Consulting Services for VHA; Nashira Nicholson Quoted

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs’ Veterans Health Administration has awarded a spot on a 10-year, $1B billion indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity multiple-award contract to Aptive HTG to provide healthcare and professional consulting services, the company announced on Friday .

“We look forward to providing the right tools, processes and technologies to support VHA's healthcare modernization and transformation, ultimately serving those who have served our country,” said Nashira Nicholson, Vice President of Health Services at Aptive.

Under the contract, Adaptive HTG will provide VHA with seamless, high-quality, integrated, coordinated healthcare to Veterans nationwide. Aptive HTG will also assist VHA in developing a clinically-integrated, community-supported, reliable system of care and building trust among Veterans and their families, employees and anyone who relies on VA's healthcare system.

In addition, Aptive HTG will provide support across a variety of areas, including high reliability, electronic health records management, healthcare modernization and transformation, healthcare financial management business transformation, healthcare human resources, healthcare regulatory compliance, healthcare analytics, mental health and suicide prevention, access to care and population health.

The IDIQ contract will enable Aptive HTG to provide critical market-based healthcare industry services and solutions to all levels of VHA under the direction of the Office of Healthcare Transformation.

Aptive HTG, a joint venture between Aptive Resources and ERPi, will support across three main functional categories, including health system transformation and innovation, implementation and operations support, and healthcare business enabling services.

Aptive HTG's solutions will integrate technology, people and processes into an efficient, secure, scalable operation for better healthcare and outcomes. "Our nation owes a debt of gratitude to our Veterans and we are honored to partner with VHA as it increases long-term, positive impacts on Veteran health and wellbeing," added Nicholson.

About Aptive

Led by CEO Rachele Cooper, a Navy Veteran and aerospace engineer, Aptive is a trusted partner and consulting services provider for federal organizations seeking to accomplish strategic transformations, improve performance and leverage modern technology. Aptive is an ISO 9001:2015 and CMMI L3 certified business and has supported the federal government for more than a decade across a range of high-profile programs.