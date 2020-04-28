Army Deploys Accenture-Built Enterprise Financial Mgmt System for Classified Transactions

The U.S. Army has begun operating an enterprise business system developed by Accenture to support the National Ground Intelligence Center’s classified accounting and financial management procedures in telework settings.

The Army said Thursday the General Fund EBS – Sensitive Activities platform uses a SAP-based Enterprise Resource Planning framework designed for cloud environments with Impact Level 6 or classified data transmitted through the service’s Secret Internet Protocol Router Network.

Around 100 personnel served as initial users for the GFEBS-SA platform meant to support the Army Intelligence and Security Command’s classified business transactions for ground forces intelligence activities.

INSCOM staff used the Defense Information Systems Agency’s Secured Defense Collaboration Services tool to conduct web conference-based training for the GFEBS-SA platform.

“So much of the work we’ve done this past month was completely outside the scope of our original plan,” said Melissa Moreau, the Army’s acting deputy product director for GFEBS-SA. “We still had to complete all pre-deployment activities, while prioritizing the safety and health of our workforce.”

The GFEBS-SA team is slated to conclude pre-rollout activities ahead of on-premises deployment at SIPR-supported facilities.