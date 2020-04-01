Army Vet Amanda Brown Named President at Geospark Analytics

Amanda Brownfield, formerly a senior vice president at Engility prior to its acquisition by Science Applications International Corp. , has joined Geospark Analytics as president.

Brownfield will work with Omar Balkissoon , CEO at Geospark and a former Wash100 awardee, to maintain the firm’s financial well-being and implement corporate strategies into the workforce as part of her new role, the company said Tuesday .

She will also employ her expertise in operations, strategic partnerships, business development and executive management.

The U.S. Army veteran also served as board chairman at SAIC and Amentum ’s Forfeiture Support Associates joint venture.

“Amanda’s reputation as a hands-on executive who brings energy and passion to her organizations was an ideal match for the company,” said Balkissoon.

In 2019, Geospark launched the Hyperion system, an artificial intelligence technology designed to provide automated alerts, monitoring and events forecast capabilities.