Army Vet David Poirier Joins AI Firm Figure Eight Federal as SVP

David Poirier, a former executive at government contractor Nana, has joined Appen ’s Figure Eight Federal subsidiary to serve as senior vice president and will lead federal collaborations.

Poirier will oversee partnerships with the Department of Defense and other government entities in his new role, Figure Eight said Thursday .

His career spans years of leadership work at companies that provide the government with technology-driven services. He founded information technology company Tra6 Systems as well as BusPatrol, a firm that produced road safety systems for public use.

He also contributed over two decades of military service to the U.S. Army where he led the 720th Military Police Battalion and earned multiple awards such as the Legion of Merit. Poirier oversaw activities of the Drug Enforcement Administration’s IT enterprise and the FBI’s Terrorist Screening Center.

Figure Eight Federal provides services to help the U.S. government train artificial intelligence models and use the technology in various applications. The DoD’s Joint Artificial Intelligence Center is among Figure Eight Federal’s customers.