AttackIQ Unveils Cybersecurity Simulation Training Academy

AttackIQ has launched a cybersecurity training academy focused on helping partners address emerging cyber risks and implement best practices in line with Mitre ’s Adversarial Tactics Techniques and Common Knowledge database.

The AttackIQ Academy allows partners to leverage cloud infrastructure and virtual environments for hands-on cybersecurity exercises in various degrees of technical expertise, AttackIQ said Tuesday .

Members of the AttackIQ Partner Community may also avail of online modules that cover threat intelligence operations and proper configuration and deployment of the company’s breach and attack simulation platform.

Carl Wright, chief commercial officer of AttackIQ, said the academy’s curriculum is designed to provide insight into the Department of Defense’s “purple team” attack simulation doctrine as well as cloud-based threats for platforms such as Microsoft Azure and Amazon Web Services .

Participants will be eligible for (ISC)2 Continuing Professional Education certification following completion of the curriculum.

AttackIQ plans to release special modules for purple team implementation in May.