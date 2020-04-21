AWS Puts up AI-Driven Search Site to Support COVID-19 Studies

Amazon Web Services has launched a new website that uses artificial intelligence to facilitate searches across a large pool of COVID-19 research.

The company said Monday its new search website features content from Allen Institute's COVID-19 Open Research Dataset or CORD-19. CORD-19 Search, the site's official name, allows researchers to navigate across thousands of entries to find needed documents.

The featured dataset now provides access to 47K research documents from servers and publications. Users may input their questions on the site's search bar and look through results generated via machine learning.

“One of the most immediate and impactful applications of AI is in the ability to help scientists, academics and technologists find the right information in a sea of scientific literature to move research faster,” said Oren Etzioni, CEO at the Allen Institute for AI.