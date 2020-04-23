BAE Systems Awarded DARPA Contract for ML Analytics Services

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has selected BAE Systems to provide a cloud-based, government-tailored analytics service that uses machine learning to automate the delivery of situational awareness.

The company said Wednesday its Multi-INT Analytics for Pattern Learning and Exploitation, or MAPLE, technology works to automate analysis processes and would help operators address specific mission issues.

DARPA will use MAPLE with an ML-analytics-as-a-service approach as well as data from multiple sources to help users predict threats and address related challenges.

BAE will perform work under the Geospatial Cloud Analytics program that aims to compile large amounts of satellite data from different sources into a unified cloud platform.

GCA research uses adaptive reasoning, autonomous analysis and other applications in BAE’s expertise and technologies.