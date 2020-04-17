Bill Donellan Promoted to Public Sector VP Post at Adobe

Bill Donellan, formerly area vice president for sales at Adobe , has been elevated to the role of vice president of public sector, G2Xchange FedCiv reported Thursday .

Donellan brings more than 20 years’ worth of experience in various software companies in the federal sector to his new role.

Prior to Adobe, Donellan worked at IBM ’s i2 group as worldwide sales leader for six years. He also held the role of federal sales manager at Dell EMC ’s Documentum team.

Donellan obtained his bachelor's degree at James Madison University.