Blackboard Distance Learning Tool Gets Moderate FedRAMP Certification

Blackboard has received a “moderate” designation under the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program, demonstrating compliance of the firm’s education platform with government risk management standards.

The National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency sponsored this FedRAMP certification for Blackboard Learn and a previous “tailored” authorization under the same program in 2018, Blackboard said Thursday .

Blackboard Learn is a learning management system that allows schools to facilitate distance learning and online classes.

Bryna Dash, vice president of Blackboard’s North America government segment, said the FedRAMP certifications, together with the platform’s Amazon Web Services Government Competency, allow Blackboard Learn to further help the government adopt cloud and remote operations amid COVID-19.

FedRAMP aims to standardize the cybersecurity of cloud services used by the federal government.