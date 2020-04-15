Boeing Concludes First Flight of F-15 Variant for Qatar

Boeing has conducted the maiden flight of a new fighter aircraft variant designed for modern performance in support of the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

The company said Tuesday its F-15QA aircraft flew from Lambert International Airport in St. Louis, Mo., to demonstrate a set of flight technologies and abilities.

The new F-15 variant features modern sensor and radar systems, electronic warfare tools, a new mission computer and other assets designed for modern performance. F-15QA also brings updates made for boosted sustainability and reliability.

Matt Giese, a Boeing chief test pilot, used a checklist of features required to undergo testing during the demonstration. Tested features and aspects included maneuverability, radar technology and avionics systems.

In 2017, Boeing received a $6.2B contract from the Department of Defense to provide the QEAF with 36 F-15 aircraft.

The company also plans to build its upcoming F-15EX program on the F-15QA. The U.S. Air Force intends to purchase F-15EX as the country’s own modernized F-15 variant.