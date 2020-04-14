Boeing Updates Health Regulations After Reopening Aircraft Factories in Washington

Boeing has resumed operations at its aircraft manufacturing facilities in Washington state following a 14-day shutdown enacted to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Air Force Magazine reported Monday .

The company terminated work at its locations in the Puget Sound area on March 25 after several of the company’s personnel tested positive for the virus.

Activities impacted by the suspension include production of the U.S. Air Force’s KC-46 aerial refueling tanker, The U.S. Navy’s P-8 Poseidon maritime surveillance aircraft and the 737 MAX airliner.

Boeing said in a statement that it intends to deploy a “phased approach” to reopening its production lines.

The company is also employing precautions such as wellness checks, social distancing and use of personal protective equipment. Telework and virtual operations are also being implemented as part of the effort, Boeing noted.