Booz Allen Invests $100M to Protect Employees From COVID-19; Horacio Rozanski Quoted

Booz Allen Hamilton has allotted $100M for efforts to keep its employees and their communities resilient against the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The company said Wednesday its new pandemic resilience effort will provide 27K employees with employment up to at least July 1 as well as provide health and childcare benefits amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The program will also offer technological, monetary and other forms of assistance to veterans, families, communities and health care frontliners in need.

Booz Allen will reorganize its budget to accommodate all job security and employee support activities under the program.

“These moves will help protect the health and financial security of our people, their loved ones and their communities during a very uncertain, difficult time,” said Horacio Rozanski , president and CEO at Booz Allen and a two-time Wash100 winner.

The company will also provide its professional services to help organizations address and deter the virus.