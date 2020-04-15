Brandon Sessions Takes Chief Revenue Officer Role at PC Matic Federal

Brandon Sessions, vice president of operations at antivirus provider PC Matic , has been appointed to serve as chief revenue officer at the company’s federal business.

He will oversee efforts to align company activities with partners and grow the revenue of the firm's new federal services unit, PC Matic said Tuesday .

Sessions joined PC Matic in 2019 after his tenure with SecureWorks, a cybersecurity-focused subsidiary of Dell Technologies .

“As our nation faces more cyber-threats than ever before, we must rely on cutting-edge technology to stay one step ahead of those who long to exploit vulnerabilities in our cybersecurity infrastructure,” Sessions said.