Brillient Promotes Paul Strasser to CEO; RJ Kolton, Richard Jacik Take Exec Roles

Paul Strasser , former president of professional services firm Brillient , has been appointed CEO of the company replacing Sukumar Iyer who will take on the role of executive chairman.

Brillient said Monday that RJ Kolton and Richard Jacik will also take on the respective roles of chief growth officer and general manager for health in line with Strasser’s promotion.

Prior to joining Brillient last year, Strasser served in executive positions at Trevose, Pa.-based information technology firm DSA and held a senior vice president role at Engility.

He also served across leadership roles at Lockheed Martin , AverStar and Pragmatics throughout his more than three-decade career.

“I am honored to take the reins at this important period in Brillient’s phenomenal growth and to continue working with such an outstanding team of professionals,” he said.

Kolton, a more than 22-year industry veteran, previously served as business development senior vice president for management decisions at Synectics.

In his new role, Kolton will lead Brillient’s mergers and acquisition operations as well as other functions related to product development and business opportunity identification.

Jacik, previously a principal at IMI Services, brings over 25 years of federal sales experience and will lead the development of Brillient’s strategic programs for health clients.