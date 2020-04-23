Byron Bright: KBR to Help Ensure Weather Forecast Accuracy Under $128M NOAA Contract

TYSONS CORNER, VA, April 23, 2020 — KBR (NYSE: KBR) won a five-year, $128M recompete contract to continue providing weather data services for a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration-funded network of weather observation networks, ExecutiveGov said April 14 .

The company said April 14 it will lead a team comprised of Earth Networks, Synoptic Data PBC, WeatherFlow and the University of Oklahoma to supply data from over 50K systems to the National Mesonet Program as part of the recompete contract.

Byron Bright , president of KBR’s U.S. government solutions business and a 2020 Wash100 winner , said the company seeks to help NOAA's National Weather Service ensure the accuracy of weather event predictions and provide information for decision-makers to protect people and the planet.