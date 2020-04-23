Caselines Offers Case Document Mgmt System on Microsoft Azure Government

Caselines has rolled out a document and multimedia management tool designed to handle files on justice processes through Microsoft ’s Azure Government cloud service.

The tool works to help users comply with FBI’s Criminal Justice Information Systems Security Policy and allow prosecutors to rapidly complete discovery to defense attorneys and receive digital documents from government agencies, the company said Wednesday .

Users may also conduct virtual hearings and work remotely through the platform.

Caselines received the CJIS ACE Compliance Seal from software company Diverse Computing after the completion of an independent audit process.