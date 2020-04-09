ConvergeOne Subsidiary Obtains ISO 9001:2015 Certification for Quality Mgmt

ConvergeOne 's government solutions business has been certified by the International Organization for Standardization for its quality management processes.

The company said Wednesday it earned the ISO 9001:2015 certification after the completion of stringent internal and external audits on quality management and business processes.

According to the firm's quality policy, ConvergeOne's management team reviews, guides and oversees all aspects of the firm's quality management system.

The Minnesota-based information technology services provider received a Net Promoter Score of 72 in 2019, enabling the company to be placed under the metric's "excellent" category.