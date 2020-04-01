Cubic, University of Alabama in Huntsville Partner to Test Prototype Ventilators

Cubic and the University of Alabama in Huntsville College of Nursing have partnered to assess a prototype ventilator device that will work to address potential ventilator shortages amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The team will employ the Learning and Technology Resource Center’s iStan human patient simulator to build and evaluate the VentiGATR prototype at an accelerated pace, the company said Tuesday .

The two entities have also repurposed the GATR inflatable satellite antenna’s off-the-shelf inflation parts to support the development of the ventilator.

“The GATR team looks forward to working closely with University of Alabama in Huntsville’s College of Nursing in this partnership and as we proceed with additional testing on this prototype ventilator,” said Roark McDonald, vice president and general manager of GATR program at Cubic.

GATR is designed to help the Department of Defense facilitate communications for multidomain missions.