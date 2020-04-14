D2iQ to Offer Cloud, DevSecOps Tech Under DoD Enterprise Software Initiative Vehicle

The Department of Defense has added cloud services firm D2iQ to its Enterprise Software Initiative contract vehicle to provide DevSecOps technologies and services across the DoD.

The ESI vehicle enables D2iQ to offer its cloud-native and open-source applications to support the DoD’s enterprise-wide software deployment initiatives, the company said Monday .

Under the ESI program, DoD entities may avail of D2iQ's suite of Kubernetes, Kspehere and Mesosphere software development technologies meant to expedite cloud application development.

The San Francisco-based firm will also work with other community stakeholders to establish best practices for DevOps implementation as part of the agreement.

Darron Makrokanis , vice president of D2iQ's North American public sector segment, said the company is committed to delivering enterprise cloud technologies that support activities throughout the software development lifecycle, including maintenance and feedback operations known as the "Day 2" phase.

The ESI effort falls under the DoD Chief Information Officer and is focused on ensuring the availability of commercial off-the-shelf information technology assets and services throughout the DoD enterprise, as well as the U.S. Coast Guard and intelligence community.