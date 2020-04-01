DARPA Prepares to Seek Long-Term Endurance Unmanned Vessel

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is almost ready to solicit for a 100-ton unmanned surface vessel designed for year-long unmanned operation, Inside Defense reported Tuesday .

DARPA released a broad agency announcement for the No Manning Required, Ship, or NOMARS, effort in February, and will begin accepting proposals sometime after April 2.

Interested parties have up to that date to submit basic contractor information before the actual solicitation process.

The program seeks the development of such USV with a new, clean-sheet design approach over two phases. DARPA may issue a maximum of $41M in multiple awards.

Interested parties should consider that the USV must be able to operate for one year with maintenance and logistics support only from internal systems.