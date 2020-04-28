DARPA Reschedules AI Aircraft Maneuvering Tests Due to Coronavirus

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency has postponed the final test of an automated aircraft operations program due to COVID-19-related restrictions.

DARPA said Friday its final entry to the AlphaDogfight Trials series will take place Aug. 17 to 20 in Las Vegas as per the rescheduling decision.

The AlphaDogfight tests aim to virtually demonstrate the use of artificial intelligence algorithms for aircraft maneuvering. These tests support the Air Combat Evolution program through which DARPA seeks to pave the way to human-AI teaming.

“AlphaDogfight Trials performers have used this downtime constructively to refine their algorithms and to prepare for the final event later this summer,” said Lt. Col. Dan Javorsek, DARPA's program manager for AlphaDogfight Trials and ACE.

The final trial will feature a public competition between the AI platforms of all participants. An F-16 pilot will operate in a simulator to battle the highest-ranking AI in a dogfight.

Eight teams will take part in the AlphaDogfight Trials. They are: