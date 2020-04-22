DARPA Seeks AI-Based Airspace Control Tech to Support Air Force’s Joint C2 System

The Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency is looking for potential sources of airspace management technologies to be integrated with the Joint All-Domain Command and Control system in support of the U.S. Air Force's prototyping efforts.

DARPA said in a notice posted April 7 on the beta SAM website that the Air Space Total Awareness for Rapid Tactical Execution program is aimed at developing a virtual and live testbed for a joint deconfliction platform that can visualize airspace operations in coordination with JADC2 infrastructure.

In a separate notice , DARPA said that the ASTARTE capability must include artificial intelligence and sensor features designed to provide a “more accurate, timely picture of the airspace” while allowing manned and unmanned aircraft as well as long-range fire platforms to operate safely within the same airspace.

ASTARTE proposers must have the capacity to develop and provide algorithms for predicting airspace conflicts, aircraft detection sensors and virtual lab testbed hardware and software.

According to the notice, the ASTARTE system must be able to provide situational awareness in anti-access/area denial environments while handling real-time data processing and dissemination through advanced technologies such as optical and radio-frequency capabilities.

Interested parties may submit proposals through June 23.