Dell’s Rob Silverberg: Endpoint Security, Network Virtualization Key to 5G Deployment

Rob Silverberg, chief technology officer of digital communities at Dell Technologies , has said that local governments must balance information technology, security and workforce transformation efforts to fully leverage 5G technology.

Silverberg wrote in a GCN piece published Thursday that governments need to implement a modern and flexible foundation for 5G infrastructure that deploys virtualization as well as open-networking and storage capabilities.

He noted that technology leaders must facilitate security transformation efforts concurrently with network modernization and deploy automated security frameworks across all endpoint devices.

According to Silverberg, endpoint security products such as intrusion detection tools and firewalls will help organizations ensure visibility and threat detection throughout the underlying infrastructure.

In addition, Silverberg said that improving the workforce's skills in DevOps, domain security, computer science and data analytics is just as crucial to accelerating 5G transformation.

“It’s important to remember that the 5G transformation will not be an overnight or simple upgrade, but a gradual architectural evolution,” he said. “It’s time to reimagine what’s possible and continue to progress upon what local governments can offer to their constituents.”