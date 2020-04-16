Dennis Wiessner Named General Counsel at Spaceflight

Dennis Wiessner, a legal veteran in defense, aerospace and government contracting industries for more than two decades, has been named general counsel at Spaceflight .

Wiessner will direct Spaceflight’s legal efforts as part of his new capacity, the company said April 6 .

Prior to his appointment, Wiessner worked as vice president and general counsel at Sea Launch Company, a former Boeing joint venture, as well as secretary to the board of directors and chief compliance and ethics officer. He also held similar roles at Leonardo and at Thales ’ avionics business in California.

“When it comes to being a great match for our launch business, Dennis’ experience runs deep and we’re excited to have him on board,” said Curt Blake, CEO and president at Spaceflight.