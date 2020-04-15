DHS S&T, BlueRISC Form Mobile Email Security Tech Dev’t Partnership

The Department of Homeland Security’s science and technology directorate has partnered with BlueRISC to develop a cloud-based root-of-trust platform that will work to address email security concerns on mobile devices.

The Eprivo Enterprise 2.0 tool is designed to help users securely access personal, corporate or government email accounts on computers and mobile devices, DHS said Tuesday .

BlueRISC has also incorporated security features that will enable enterprise security administrators to set security policies for enterprise email accounts.

“The EPRIVO Enterprise 2.0 email system ensures the confidentiality of email in transit, in cloud storage at an email service provider, and when stored on the mobile device, providing both physical and cryptographically based protections,” said Kris Carver, technical director at BlueRISC.

DHS noted users may continue to maintain control over their personal email accounts on corporate or government-owned devices.