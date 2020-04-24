DLT to Distribute Kemp Technologies Products Across Public Sector; Chris Wilkinson Quoted

DLT Solutions, a Tech Data subsidiary, has partnered with Kemp Technologies to distribute the latter's business system access tool across the public sector.
Kemp's load-balancing product allows personnel to securely use business applications via personal devices from connected locations, DLT said Thursday.
The tool works with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud and supports government certifications such as the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2.
Chris Wilkinson, president at DLT Solutions said that Kemp’s offerings help organizations “accelerate their software modernization efforts through scalable, secure and cost-effective technologies that improve operation command and control.”