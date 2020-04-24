DLT to Distribute Kemp Technologies Products Across Public Sector; Chris Wilkinson Quoted

DLT Solutions , a Tech Data subsidiary, has partnered with Kemp Technologies to distribute the latter's business system access tool across the public sector.

Kemp's load-balancing product allows personnel to securely use business applications via personal devices from connected locations, DLT said Thursday .

The tool works with Amazon Web Services and Microsoft Azure cloud and supports government certifications such as the Federal Information Processing Standard 140-2.

Chris Wilkinson, president at DLT Solutions said that Kemp’s offerings help organizations “accelerate their software modernization efforts through scalable, secure and cost-effective technologies that improve operation command and control.”