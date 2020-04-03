DLT to Offer Oracle Cloud Products Under GSA IT Contract; Chris Wilkinson Quoted

DLT Solutions , a Tech Data subsidiary, will further its distribution of Oracle offerings to government entities under a contract modification with the General Services Administration.

DLT said Thursday it will use its amendment on the Information Technology Schedule 70 contract to more efficiently address IT needs across all levels of government and academia.

“Providing Oracle Cloud services and hardware products through DLT’s GSA IT Schedule 70 contract streamlines the procurement process by increasing cost efficiencies and reducing time to acquire,” said Chris Wilkinson, senior vice president of sales at DLT Solutions.

The distribution firm offers Oracle cloud infrastructure, applications and engineering services as well as hardware and software support under the contract.