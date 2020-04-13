DOE Taps RSI, TFE, Amentum to Perform Post-Closure Nuclear Site Mgmt

The Department of Energy has awarded a team that consists of Amentum, RSI EnTech and TFE a contract of an undisclosed sum to provide environmental services at over 100 nuclear sites following the completion of closure activities.
The RSI-led team will perform post-closure work across the U.S. and Puerto Rico to ensure long-term protection of human health in support of the DOE’s Office of Legacy Management, RSI said Thursday.
The indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity LM Support Services award has a five-year base period and includes task orders with firm-fixed-price, cost-reimbursement and time-and-materials requirements.
Steve Selecman, president of RSI, said the contract award builds on the company's experience partnering with the DOE and will support the latter's efforts to conduct the next phase of LM work.
RSI is a small disadvantaged business headquartered in Oak Ridge, Tenn., that offers a range of environmental services encompassing program management, renewable energy support and engineering support.
TFE, also based in Oak Ridge, is a veteran-owned small business focused on nuclear energy management operations.
