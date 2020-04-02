DynCorp Awarded Modifications to Support Army COVID-19 Quarantine

DynCorp International has two contract modifications worth a total of $35.9M to help the U.S. Army establish quarantine base camps for continued training activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company said Wednesday its temporary camps will include power supply, shower and laundry facilities, wi-fi connection, boxed food and recreational space.

DynCorp will provide these camps and associated services at Fort Benning and Fort Lee in Georgia and Virginia, respectively, under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Program.

The company has plans to expand the effort across Fort Stewart, Fort Gordon and Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

“It is a privilege to be a part of the U.S. Army’s efforts to respond to this national health emergency and to provide clean, comfortable environments for soldiers,” said Rob Tillery, LOGCAP IV senior vice president of operations at DynCorp.