ECS Assists Navy’s COVID-19 Response Work; George Wilson Quoted

ECS has agreed to help the U.S. Navy deliver COVID-19 relief services from the USNS Mercy hospital ship across the U.S. West Coast.

The company said Wednesday it is tasked to oversee information technology, automated data processing and communications aboard the ship.

This work supports health providers’ use of communications and medical systems in COVID-19 relief activities. ECS also contributes database, security, network and medical logistics expertise to the effort.

“The country needs the vital care provided by ships like the USNS Mercy now more than ever,” said George Wilson , president at ECS and a 2020 Wash100 winner .

USNS Mercy set out to begin this relief mission on March 23.