ECS-Eminent IT JV Wins Spot on $13.4B USAF IT Support IDIQ; George Wilson Quoted

A joint venture between ECS and Arlington, Va.-based information technology firm Eminent IT has secured a position on a potential 10-year, $13.4B IT services contract under the Air Force Life Cycle Management Center.

The Air Force Small Business Enterprise Application Solutions award covers a range of services including commercial off-the-shelf product management, cybersecurity, software development, technology refresh, training and infrastructure support, ECS said Tuesday .

ECS noted that it intends to build on its experience providing support for the Air Force’s Global Air Transportation Execution System and similar platforms under the Defense Information Systems Agency, Naval Information Warfare Center and U.S. Forces Japan.

Jackie Fendrock, vice president of business development operations at ECS, said the company previously provided IT support to the Air Force through the Network-Centric Solutions-2 contract, which served as the predecessor to the SBEAS award.

George Wilson , president of ECS and a 2020 Wash100 Award recipient, said the company is proud of its long history of partnerships with the Air Force.