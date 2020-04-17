ECS Expands Google Cloud Service Offerings; John Sankovich Quoted

ECS has added new cloud services to its cloud center of excellence as a partner with the Google Cloud Platform.

ECS said Thursday it now offers Google Maps and Google Analytics 360 cloud services, consulting, management and resale support to customers across the globe.

Services for the Google Analytics platform will address customers’ information needs and those for Google Maps will offer location-related insights.

John Sankovich , vice president of cloud at ECS, said the firm works to develop its offerings in response to changing customer needs for digital transformation.

The company continues to partner with providers of cloud, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity products.