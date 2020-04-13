Ernst and Young, has partnered with Qualtrics and SAP to help government entities address the COVID-19 outbreak.
The companies will supply products to support the information management needs of health care operations against the issue, EY said Thursday.
The partnership provides various COVID-19 offerings such as Pre-Screening and Routing, Dynamic Call Center Script, Healthcare Workforce Pulse and Critical Care Protocol in eight languages across over 90 countries globally.
The COVID-19 Pre-Screening and Routing service features questions designed to help citizens determine whether their symptoms prompt the need for a doctor visit.
Healthcare Workforce Pulse allows government agencies to collect input on the needs of health care workers.
“We are proud to stand together to help governments use the power of experience management to navigate this difficult and unsettling situation as we all work to keep our communities and loved ones healthy and safe,” the companies said in a joint statement.
EY, Qualtrics, SAP Partner to Support Gov’t COVID-19 Activities
Ernst and Young, has partnered with Qualtrics and SAP to help government entities address the COVID-19 outbreak.
The companies will supply products to support the information management needs of health care operations against the issue, EY said Thursday.
The partnership provides various COVID-19 offerings such as Pre-Screening and Routing, Dynamic Call Center Script, Healthcare Workforce Pulse and Critical Care Protocol in eight languages across over 90 countries globally.
The COVID-19 Pre-Screening and Routing service features questions designed to help citizens determine whether their symptoms prompt the need for a doctor visit.
Healthcare Workforce Pulse allows government agencies to collect input on the needs of health care workers.
“We are proud to stand together to help governments use the power of experience management to navigate this difficult and unsettling situation as we all work to keep our communities and loved ones healthy and safe,” the companies said in a joint statement.