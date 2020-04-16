Falkonry Lands Air Force Funding to Expand AI Offerings

Falkonry has secured an increase in strategic funding from the U.S. Air Force through the Small Business Innovation Research and Small Business Technology Transfer programs.

The additional funding will enable Falkonry to offer operational artificial intelligence offerings to customers from the Department of Defense, the company said Wednesday .

Falkonry demonstrated the LRS operational AI tool’s scalability and capacity to process large amounts of data during the evaluations. The firm concluded the initial phase of its AFWERX SBIR contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory and is currently performing work under Phase II.

“We are currently integrated into the DoD analysis platforms, where we have tripled the number of customers we are now serving, and are ready to help even more military customers in both classified and unclassified environments as their needs for secure operational AI continues to grow,” said Nikunj Mehta, founder and CEO at Falkonry.